'It Is Resolved': Rahul Gandhi On Punjab Congress Infighting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the infighting in the party's Punjab unit has been resolved.

He said this after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended Navjot Singh Sidhu's coronation as the new state unit chief at a function at Punjab Bhawan at Chandigarh.

"It is resolved. You can see," Mr Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament when asked about the Punjab crisis and if the infighting persists despite Mr Sidhu's elevation.

Mr Singh and Mr Sidhu were at loggerheads for some time and had been making public statements against each other, but were seen together at the function Friday.