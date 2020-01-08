'JNU Vice Chancellor Should Take His Own Advice And Leave': P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram tweeted this morning on the JNU mob attack.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should "follow his own advice" and quit the post over the masked mob attack on students and teachers on campus on Sunday, Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted this morning.

"The VC of JNU wants students to 'put the past behind'. He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU," Mr Chidambaram said in his tweet.

The Vice Chancellor, speaking for the first time on the violence yesterday amid criticism over the JNU administration's response, had called the Sunday attack "unfortunate and painful" and said violence is not a solution.

"The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University," Mr Kumar said.

"The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind," he added.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh were injured when a mob of masked attackers barged into the campus and attacked students and teachers with iron rods and sledge-hammers.

During the attack, the JNU administration allegedly filed two police complaints over previous incidents against students including Aishe Ghosh, who was at the time being treated for a head wound at the AIIMS trauma centre. Not a single masked attacker has been arrested or even named.

Mr Kumar has been sharply criticised for the administration's apparent inaction. Many JNU students and teachers, as well as opposition political leaders have called for his removal.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said around 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the Vice Chancellor's sacking.