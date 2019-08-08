'Beginning Of New Era': Congress Leader Karan Singh's Son On Kashmir Move

Vikramaditya Singh said citizens of Jammu and Kashmir must co-exist as equal partners (File)

Welcoming the centre's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 which has ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said the move will usher in a new era in the state. His remark comes on a day his father Karan Singh, son of Hari Singh who signed the terms of Kashmir's accession in 1947, said he did not agree with a "blanket condemnation" of the move.

"This is the beginning of a new era for all of us in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The full integration of J&K State into the Union of India and its reorganisation, is indeed a step I fully support. Now, women and minority communities in J&K will enjoy equal rights under the Constitution of India," he said in a statement.

"Us citizens of Jammu and Kashmir must now co-exist as equal partners and use this change as an opportunity to create a better future for the coming generations. I look forward towards a new J&K with a progressive and peaceful environment, with greater business and industrial development, private investment and greater employment opportunities for our youth. I would eventually hope to see a full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Singh added.

Earlier this week, the centre ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and announced that it would be split into two Union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Some parties among the opposition supported the government on its decision. The Congress, however, remained vociferously opposed to the idea. Ghulam Nabi Azad, a party leader from the state, called it murder of democracy and a betrayal of Kashmir.

Congress leader Karan Singh said today he did not agree with a "blanket condemnation" of the centre's decisions, which, he said, were "unusually fast and caught all of us completely by surprise".

"There are several positive points. Ladakh's emergence as a Union Territory is to be welcomed," Mr Singh, 88, said.

Days before the centre announced its decision in parliament, thousands of paramilitary troops were flown into the area, and senior regional leaders including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest.

With inputs from PTI

