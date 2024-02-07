'Nitish Kumar Performed INDIA Bloc's Last Rites': Congress Leader

Congress leader's remarks came after Nitish Kumar returned to NDA.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is known for criticizing some decisions of the party, said on Tuesday that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists in reality.

He said that soon after its creation, the alliance faced numerous issues, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a prominent ally of the INDIA bloc, performed its "last rites."

His remarks came after the recent Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"I think there is no such thing as the INDIA Alliance. When the INDIA Alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its last rites in Patna... I don't think it exists anymore," Mr Krishnam said while speaking to ANI.

Mr Krishnam recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to invite them for the foundation-laying ceremony of 'Kalki Dham.'

Mr Krishnam also said that he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him to the foundation-laying ceremony of 'Kalki Dham' in Sambhal district.

"I met the UP CM today and invited him to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. I am confident that CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the event," he said.

When asked if the opposition leaders would come to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, Mr Krishnam said, "It is fortunate to receive an invitation to 'Bhagwan Ka Dwar.' But not attending it after receiving the invitation is a misfortune."

