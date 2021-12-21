Kolkata Civic Poll Candidate Stripped, Assaulted, Alleges Congress

Kolkata civic polls: A Trinamool leader denied that its supporters were involved in it. (File)

The Congress on Monday alleged that a party candidate for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election was stripped down to his underwear and beaten up by Trinamool Congress supporters in the northern part of the city.

A video of the incident which took place on Sunday night, hours after the polling ended, has gone viral on social media.

A Trinamool leader denied that its supporters were involved in it.

Rabi Saha, the Congress candidate for the KMC ward no 16, went out to buy some goods when he was surrounded by a few men who started abusing him for contesting the polls.

In the complaint lodged with the police, Mr Saha said when he protested, he was stripped down to his underwear and severely beaten up. He was later admitted to a state-run hospital.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the incident.

"'Didicracy' in Bengal manifests its uncouth face where a Congress candidate is being stripped off and beaten black and blue in the full glare of public as he dared to contest the #KMCElection2021," he tweeted.

'Didicracy' in Bengal manifests its uncouth face where a Congress candidate is being stripped off and beaten black and blue in the full glare of public as he dared to contest the #KMCElection2021 — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) December 20, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is addressed as 'Didi' by his followers.

A senior Trinamool leader, who did not wish to be named, claimed that none of the party workers was involved in the incident.

The police will investigate the matter and bring out the truth, he said.

Police said they have started an investigation and the culprits will be caught soon.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of crude bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections. Votes will be counted on Tuesday.