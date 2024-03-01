'Congress, Its Allies Biggest Enemies Of Development': PM Modi In Jharkhand

"Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development," he said.

Calling Congress "scammers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the grand old party in Dhanbad and said that Congress and its allies are the "biggest enemies of development."

"Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development ... The foundation stone of the electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century... After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down... In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a number . of houses are lightened because of this power plant," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further said that for the development of Jharkhand, better law and order and an honest government is important.

Calling the JMM-Congress government dynastic and corrupt, Modi said "extortion" has increased under the present regime, and they have created "mountains of unnamed properties."

"But the dynastic, corrupt, and appeasing government of JMM-Congress has deteriorated the situation... In Jharkhand, extortion has increased. Because of appeasement, trespassing has increased. JMM-Congress leaders are busy filling their safe vaults. They have created mountains of unnamed properties," PM Modi lashed out at JMM.

Indirectly referring to Congress Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Sahu and recent ED action against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, PM Modi said that we had seen heaps of coal, but heaps of cash were seen for the first time.

"This is your money... Whatever is looted, has to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee. When I take action against such people, they run away because they are aware of their deeds," he added.

The Congress MP has been in the news since December last year after the Income Tax department seized Rs 351.8 crore in cash during raids on the premises linked to Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, promoted by his family.

JMM leader and former CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case.

PM Modi further said that JMM and Congress have only considered Adivasis (tribal communities) as their vote bank.

"They will never let the talented Adivasis come forward. These dynasts only think of their own family... Modi is doing everything for your future... You are my family and the future of your children is my guarantee," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 35,700 crore, an initiative focused on the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors in Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2.

