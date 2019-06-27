Congress Issues Whip, Asks Lawmakers To Be Present In Rajya Sabha

Congress issues whip to its lawmakers to be present in Rajya Sabha.

The Congress today issued a three-line whip to its lawmakers to be present in Rajya Sabha.

The notification was issued to the Congress parliamentarians a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for not holding discussions on key issues such as ''One Nation, One Election'' concept and practising negativity in opposing every new idea.

"Congress has not been able to digest victory. They have not been able to accept the defeat. I do not consider this to be a healthy sign in a democracy. We are seeing the same attitude when it comes to discussing One Nation, One Election," Prime Minister Modi said while winding up the debate on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister also snubbed the Opposition of accusing it of crying foul over electronic voting machine (EVM) "malfunction" and said their leaders were blocking every ''progressive'' idea. He also urged them to come forward and have discussions on such issues.

"Those opposing EVMs are not only opposed to EVMs. They have problems with technology, digital transactions, Aadhaar, GST, Bhim App. Why such negativity? This negativity was one of the chief reasons why some parties have not been able to win people's trust," PM Modi said.

The first session of the Rajya Sabha began on June 20 and will go on till July 26.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.