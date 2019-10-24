Congress Issues Notice To 5 Leaders Over Comments Against PC Chacko

PC Chacko had been accused of corruption by the leaders.

Congress's Disciplinary Action Committee has issued show cause notice to five leaders of its Delhi unit for issuing a statement against senior party leaders, days after they had hit out at party's state in-charge P C Chacko and demanded his removal.

The Committee has asked for an explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for issuing public statement against senior party leaders, Motilal Vora, Member Secretary, Central Disciplinary Action Committee, said in a statement.

The show cause notice was issued to former Delhi ministers Kiran Walia, Mangatram Singhal and Ramakant Goswami, and councillors Rohit Manchanda and Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

"They have been asked to explain within 15 days that is on or before November 17, 2019 failing which appropriate action will be initiated against them," the statement said.

At a press conference last month, they had demanded PC Chacko's removal, accusing him of "leaking" a personal letter written by Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

They had also accused PC Chacko of corruption and demanded that Congress president Sonia Gandhi form a committee to probe the matter.

