Congress Invites Uddhav Thackeray To Join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' On Nov 6

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray today received an invitation from the Congress to join the party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' march. Maharashtra Congress in charge HK Patil, along with senior leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, today met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence.

Congress has invited Mr Thackeray to join the march when it enters Maharashtra on November 6.

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and it is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir, after covering about 3,500 km.

Leading the foot march, Rahul Gandhi has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and made an entry into Andhra Pradesh as well.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule are expected to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Maharashtra next month, according to PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are currently locked in a legal battle over which faction is the "real Shiv Sena".

In June, Eknath Shinde led a BJP-backed coup against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, bringing down his coalition government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Mr Shinde then formed a new government with the BJP.