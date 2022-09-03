Congress Hits Out At Centre Day Before Rally Against Price Rise In Delhi

The Congress has been raising the issue of price rise on the streets. (File)

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of being "insensitive" to the pain of the common people due to rising prices and said it will continue fighting for their cause on the streets as the principal opposition.

Speaking with the media ahead of the 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal hit out at the Prime Minister Modi government for its "wrong policies" and alleged it was busy "buying MLAs" and toppling Opposition governments.

"This government is totally insensitive. You can compare the prices, from 2014 to 2022, how the prices of essential commodities have shot up," said Mr Venugopal, flanked by Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

The Congress has been raising the issue on the streets, protested with a Black Day in August when several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, courted arrest, and also pressed for a debate in Parliament on the issue of price rise, he said.

"You can feel the pain of the common people due to the insensitivity and bad policies of the union government ... The government is not bothered and is only busy buying MLAs and toppling Opposition governments," he alleged.

The Congress as a principal, responsible Opposition of the country has taken to the streets against price rise, Mr Venugopal said.

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the government was only concerned about "benefiting its crony capitalist friends and not the common people".

He slammed the government for the high cost of petrol and diesel and its spiral effect on prices of other commodities.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, are converging for the event.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being touted as the Congress party's biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

