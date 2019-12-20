Congress Has Sidelined Me Completely, Says Mani Shankar Aiyar

"I am here in my personal capacity the Congress has sidelined me completely": Mani Shankar Aiyar (file)

"Congress has sidelined me completely. I am here in the protest in my personal capacity," said party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar while speaking with IANS on Thursday during anti-CAA protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The protest was organised by the Left parties.

"This protest is nothing but unity of the people of this country," said Mr Aiyar. The veteran Congress leader said that the "protest has witnessed the presence of people from all religions and not only Muslims. This shows how committed the people of this country are towards secular character of our Constitution."

When asked to react to accusations that Congress is instigating people against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr Aiyar said "no one is instigating people. I am here in my personal capacity the Congress has sidelined me completely."