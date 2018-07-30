Congress, Samajwadis, Mayawati And Ajit Singh Reach Mega UP Deal: Sources

Congress has finalised its alliances for Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

A broad agreement has been worked out between the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Dalit powerhouse Mayawati and RLD leader Ajit Singh to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends the maximum number of parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. Sources said the parties have decided to work out the details of sharing the state's 80 seats later.

The understanding between the parties in the nation's largest state is crucial to the building of an opposition front to take on the BJP in next year's general elections. The idea of a common front in Uttar Pradesh has already paid dividends in the by-elections held in the state earlier this year - delivering to the opposition the high profile seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur, and later Kairana and Noorpur.

Last week, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar - one of the key interlocutors for an opposition front - met Ms Mayawati. The meeting, sources said, was an exploratory session regarding the Bahujan Samaj Party's plans for seat adjustment, especially for the three key states going to polls at the end of this year - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.



The seat sharing between Mayawati and the Congress hit a roadblock in Madhya Pradesh after the BSP chief demanded 50 of the state's 230 seats. Sources in the Congress say the party offered her 22 and refuses to go beyond 30.

"It has to be a formidable alliance to take on the BJP and not one that would ensure a revolt in both parties and help the BJP," a leader said.

Regarding the alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Congress sources say the party is yet to broach the issue of seat sharing and is yet to be looped into the formula arrived at by the rest of the allies.

The BSP and the Samajwadi Party have a broad adjustment, under which Ajit Singh's party will be given seats from the SP quota.

Sources said they are ready to give the Congress eight seats. "Unless there are tough negotiations, we will not agree to more than 10. The BSP will be given the maximum seats and the SP will be contesting approximately on 32 seats. Three seats will go to the RLD," a leader said.

For Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, it has worked out a seat sharing formula with local heavyweights JMM and M Karunanidhi's DMK. The loose alliance in Tamil Nadu also includes the Left, which has agreed to work with the Congress inside and out of parliament.

In Bihar, its Grand Alliance with Lalu Yadav stands, strengthened by the defection of Nitish Kumar to the BJP.

In Maharashtra, the Congress has already worked out a seat sharing formula with Sharad Pawar. Several smaller parties are also expected to be part of the alliance.