'Never Before...': Smriti Irani Slams Bhupesh Baghel Amid Mahadev App Row

Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel amid allegations that he received Rs 508 crore from the promoters of the Mahadev betting app. The allegations came to fore yesterday a courier caught with Rs 5 crore told the Enforcement Directorate that the promoters of the illegal app have made payments of Rs 508 crore to Mr Baghel.

In its remand application for the courier in court, the agency has said, "This fact needs to be independently corroborated by this Directorate.”

Smriti Irani, attacking the leader, claimed that he was using the betting money fund the Congress campaign in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this month.

"Congress is fighting Chhattisgarh election with the help of hawala operators. Shocking that we have use of hawala operation, illicit money through illegal betting to fund Congress campaign," Ms Irani said at a press conference.

"Never before in our electoral history have people seen such evidence. Satta (power) me rah kar satta (betting) ka khel khela hai (he has played the game of betting while being in power)," she added.

Mr Baghel has in turn accused the BJP of using central investigation agencies to target him ahead of the assembly polls in the state on November 7 and 17.

Congress also issued a statement saying that people of Chhattisgarh will give a befitting reply. "This is a clear-cut conspiracy to tarnish Bhupesh Baghel's image. People will give befitting reply," Congress said on the charges.

The courier has also told ED that the money that was with him was meant to be delivered to one politician 'Baghel' for election expenses in Chhattisgarh. The allegations come four days before the first phase of elections in the state.

The Mahadev app came under the crosshairs of probe agencies only after a Rs 200-crore wedding in the UAE this February, paid for entirely in cash.

The app made headlines last month when Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who have appeared in ads for the app, were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.

One of the accused, arrested by ED, had earlier claimed that police, politicians, and bureaucrats were given a stake in the app to keep the betting and hawala syndicate running.