Congress Forms Panels For Rajasthan Polls. Details Here

The Congress on Wednesday constituted several panels for the Rajasthan assembly elections and appointed Sukhjinder Randhawa convener of the core committee for the polls and CP Joshi chairperson of the manifesto panel.

Congress leader and minister Govind Ram Meghwal has been appointed chairperson of the campaign committee while former minister Harish Choudhary will head the strategic committee, according to a party statement.

Mr Joshi is the Speaker of the state assembly while Randhawa is the AICC in-charge for party affairs in Rajasthan.

Besides the 10-member core committee, which includes Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and Joshi, the Congress on Wednesday also announced a 26-member coordination committee.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of different committees for the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan," according to the party statement.

The core committee includes former Union minister Jitendra Singh, Harish Chaudhary, Mahendra Jeet Malviya, Mohan Prakash, CP Joshi and Govind Ram Meghwal.

The coordination committee includes all top leaders of the state as well as the chief minister, PCC president Dotasra, besides senior leaders Girija Vyas, Narayan Singh, BD Kalla, former minister Raghu Sharma, sitting minister Shanti Dhariwal.

The campaign committee will be chaired by minister Govind Ram Meghwal and co-chaired by Ashok Chandna, with Rajkumar Sharma appointed as its convenor and Dinesh Abrar and Chetan Dudi as co-convenors.

The chief minister, PCC president, CWC members and all chairpersons of election-related committees will be ex-officio members of the campaign committee.

SP Joshi will chair the Manifesto Committee, Rajya Sabha member Neeraj Dangi will be the co-chairman and Gourav Vallabh will be its convenor. The party has also appointed two convenors in Tikaram Meena and Pukhraj Parashar.

The strategic committee will have Sheeraj Gurjar as co-chairman and Rohit Bohra as convenor.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh has been appointed as chairperson of the media and communications committee while Swarnim Chaturvedi will be its co-chairperson and Mukesh Bhakar convenor.

The publicity and publications committee will be chaired by Murari Lal Meena and co-chaired by Arjun Bamaniya while Sudarshan Singh Rawat will be its convenor.

The protocol committee will be chaired by Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and co-chaired by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Julie.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the Congress is aiming at retaining power in the state.

