Congress Forms 9-Member Core Committee For 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress Core Group Committee will include senior leaders AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.

All India | | Updated: August 25, 2018 16:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi can be seen addressing Jan Akrosh Rally in this file photo.

New Delhi: 

The Congress today set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity for the 2019 general elections.

Party chief Rahul Gandhi formed a key nine-member Core Group Committee comprising A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal.

A 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party's manifesto for the general elections.

Mr Gandhi also formed a committee comprising 19 top party leaders who will look after the party's publicity during the elections.

Announcing the setting up of the committees, party General Secretary, Organisation Ashok Gehlot said with the constitution of the committees, the party will go into election mode and start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.

