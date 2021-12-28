Congress Flag Falls As Sonia Gandhi Tries To Unfurl It On Party's Big Day

Congress flag falls while Sonia Gandhi was trying to unfurl it at a party event

The Congress flag fell from the pole as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it on the party's 137th foundation day celebrations today.

A video that has started circulating shows Sonia Gandhi tugging at the rope when a Congress worker, trying to help, gives it a hard yank that brings down the flag.

Later, Sonia Gandhi and a few other Congress leaders like Pawan Bansal and KC Venugopal held the party flag and displayed it briefly.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhipic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

A Congress worker climbed up the post using a ladder to string the flag properly.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present for the celebration.

In a tweet earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said he was proud to be in a party that laid the foundation of democracy in India.

"We are Congress- the Party which laid the foundation of our democracy and we are proud of this legacy. Best wishes on Congress Foundation Day," he tweeted.

The Congress, often called the grand old party of Indian politics, was formed on December 28, 1885.