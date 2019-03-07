Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Ameth.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, was missing from the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections the party released today. Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, whereas his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from Raebareli, an official Congress release said today.

The Congress has released names for 15 seats-- 11 in Uttar Pradesh and 4 in Gujarat. In UP, which sends the most number of lawmakers to parliament, senior party leader Salman Khurshid will contest from Farrukhabad, whereas RPN Singh will contest from Kushi Nagar.

Nirmal Singh will contest from Faizabad, Brij Lal Khabri from Jalaun, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Saleem Iqbal Shervani from Badaun, Jitin Prasad from Dhaurahra and Annu Singh will contest from Unnao.

In Gujarat, senior party leader Bharatsinh Solanki will contest from Gujarat's Anand.

Bharatsinh Solanki had won the Lok Sabha elections from Anand in 2004 and 2009. But he lost to Dilipbhai Patel of the BJP in 2014.

Raju Parmar will contest the elections from Ahmedabad West seat, Prashant Patel will contest from Vadodara, and Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa will contest from Chhota Udaipur seat.