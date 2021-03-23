Congress files complaint to Election Commission against Dibrugarh MLA

The Congress alleged Prasanta Phukan had spread communal hatred through his speech.

The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan, accusing him of spreading communal hatred.

The legal team of Assam Congress, led by advocate Madhurjya Choudhury, has submitted a memorandum to Nitin Khade, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam against the sitting BJP MLA for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

They allegedly that Prasanta Phukan had spread communal hatred through his speech during a public meeting at Chabua on March 20.

The Congress has sought immediate legal action against Phukan for "spreading communal hatred".

Prasanta Phukan -- a three-time MLA from Dibrugarh -- is contesting on a BJP ticket.