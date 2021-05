Assam Election Results 2021: Check Full List Of Winners

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Results: Himanta Biswa Sarma retained his stronghold of Jalukbari

Assam Assembly Election Results: The BJP-led NDA is set to form government in Assam. "People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority. Counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday morning amid Covid-19 protocols as the second wave of the pandemic plunged the country into crisis. Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Here's a look at the winning/leading candidates and constituencies. Click here to know the latest updates on Assam results.

Assam Elections Results 2021: List of winners (being updated)