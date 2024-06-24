'Need To Strengthen' Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls: AAP Dissolves Party In Assam

Assam assembly elections will be held in 2026. (Representational)

Aam Aadmi Party announced on Monday the dissolution of the party with immediate effect in Assam in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Taking to its official X handle, the party said, "In view of the need to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming elections in Assam, Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation in the state of Assam with immediate effect."

It added further, "Until the new organisational structure is announced, the State President, State Secretary and State Treasurer will continue to hold their posts."

The party also informed that it has constituted a Working Committee comprising the following leaders to restructure the party organisation- Dr Bhaben Choudhury (convenor), Manoj Dhanowar (Co-Convenor), Rajiv Saikia, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chaudhary, Rishiraj Kaundinya, Anurupa Dekaraja.

The state will witness assembly elections in 2026.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced his confidence in the BJP-led NDA's win in the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "BJP and its ally parties have targeted to win 90-100 assembly seats in the 2026 assembly election in the state."

Bharatiya Janata Party had contested elections on 11 Lok Sabha constituencies and won nine seats while its ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested two seats and won one seat and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) contested one and won the seat. Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam the Congress-led INDIA bloc won three seats in the state.

The number of constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly is 126.

