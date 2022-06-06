Assam PPE Kit Controversy: AAP Files Complaint, Chief Minister Asks Proof

AAP filed a police complaint at the Latasil police station.

The Aam Adami Party's Assam unit on Monday filed a police complaint at the Latasil police station against alleged anomalies in procuring PPE kits in Assam. AAP members also staged a protest in Guwahati and raised slogans against the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government of Assam, demanding his immediate resignation.

"Huge Protest by @AAP4Assam against the PPE KIT SCAM!

AAP has also filed a complaint against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He has no right to continue as the CM & should immediately RESIGN!" the party said in a tweet from its official account.

AAP accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of awarding contracts to companies linked to his wife and son for supplying PPE kits at above-market rates during the pandemic.

"When Himanta Biswa Sarma was health minister of Assam in 2020, his wife's company, JCB Industries, and his family associate's company, Meditime Healthcare, got orders to procure PPE kits at the cost of Rs 990 a piece. This was despite the fact that the government had an option to buy kits at a cost of Rs 600 from other dealers," AAP alleged.

আজি 'আপ' অসমৰ ফালৰ পৰা গুৱাহাটীৰ লতাশিল থানাত ৰিণিকি ভূঞা, ঘণশ্যাম ধানুকা আৰু ৰাজীৱ বৰাৰ বিৰুদ্ধে IPCৰ ১২০(খ), ৪২০, ৪০৯ ধাৰা, বেনামী লেনদেন (প্ৰতিৰোধ) আইন, ১৯৮৮ আৰু Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002ৰ অধীনত গোচৰ ৰুজু কৰিবলৈ এজাহৰ দাখিল কৰা হয়।#ResignHimantaBiswaSarmapic.twitter.com/UDHdFc8Val — AAP Assam (@AAP4Assam) June 6, 2022

The party further alleged, "Business partners of Mr Sarma's son also received an order from the government to provide PPE kits at a cost of Rs 990 per kit. A company owned by a business partner of Mr Sarma's wife, Agile Associates, received an order to deliver 10,000 PPE kits at a cost of Rs 2,205 per kit,".

Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted the allegations and asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to prove the allegation.