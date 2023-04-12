Assam AAP Leader Arrested After Social Media Post On Bihu Event Targets Government

AAP members staged a protest outside a police station in Guwahati.

Assam Police today arrested an Aam Admi Party (AAP) spokesperson over a social media post alleging the state government was doing business in the name of Bihu celebrations.

Sushant Kumar Nath has been charged with promoting enmity between different groups, circulating rumours, and criminal conspiracy.

AAP members staged a protest outside a police station in Guwahati and demanded his release, with the state party unit claiming he has been arrested in a "fake" case.

"The government should be instead given a Guinness World Record for selling tickets to watch Bihu," Mr Nath had posted on the social media, referring to the mega celebrations planned in Guwahati aimed at setting a world record.

Bihu, which marks the beginning of Assamese new year, is set to be celebrated this Friday.

Guwahati will witness a mega spectacle with over 11,000 Bihu dancers and drummers set to attempt at making an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebrations in Guwahati and witness the 15-minute extravaganza.

The state government is distributing free passes to the common people for the event.