'Congress Files': BJP Launches Video Campaign To Target Party

The three-minute video clip features former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi andManmohan Singh

The ruling BJP today launched a scathing attack on the Congress with a video series which alleges rampant corruption under the UPA government.

The party posted the first episode of the video series called "Congress Files" on its official Twitter handle, alleging then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government's involvement in various scams, including 2G case, Coal scam and Commonwealth Games row.

The three-minute video clip, featuring former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, lists the scams worth Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 that allegedly took place during the UPA era.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week accused opposition parties of having launched a "Bhrashtaachaari Bachao Andolan".

PM Modi targeted the opposition amid 14 parties' move to go to the Supreme Court, alleging misuse of central agencies.

Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised in courts. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'," he said

Taking a dig at Congress for raising the slogan 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave would be dug), the Prime Minister said Congress is dreaming of digging his grave while he is busy in building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and easing the lives of poor.