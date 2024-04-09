Congress' 'Devious Tactics' Led To Partition, Says Yogi Adityanath: Report

He warned against the potential ramifications of entrusting wrong governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, held the 'devious tactics' of Congress responsible for India's partition seven decades ago.

In a public address at Dramond Inter College campus, the Chief Minister also praised India's remarkable progress towards global eminence under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, hailing it as a 'golden era'.

He emphasized, "The transformative changes are clearly evident across the country in terms of enhanced security, rapid infrastructural development and the benefits of welfare schemes reaching the underprivileged."

Chief Minister Yogi urged support for BJP candidates Jitin Prasad in Pilibhit and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar in Bareilly. He also extended his warmest wishes for Chaitra Navratri and the Indian New Year.

Reflecting on historical significance, Chief Minister Yogi remarked on the unity symbolized by Guru Nanak Dev's birthplace, which he asserted was jeopardized by past political divisions. However, he praised the Kartarpur Corridor's establishment, facilitated by PM Modi's leadership, as a testament to India's commitment to Sikh heritage and unity.

"Our Prime Minister Modi has initiated the Veer Bal Diwas celebration on December 26th, commemorating the valour of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh", he stated. Yogi Adityanath also underscored the significant sacrifice made by these revered figures to safeguard the Hindu religion and Indian culture.

"Emphasizing the importance of honouring their contributions, the Prime Minister dedicated December 26th to commemorate their bravery. This initiative has garnered nationwide attention, with events marking the occasion taking place across the country today.

The Chief Minister described the timely payment of sugarcane prices to the farmers as a significant improvement in the agricultural sector.

Noting Pilibhit's dual reputation for agriculture and artistic heritage, the CM emphasized the crucial role sugarcane farmers play in delivering the region's sweetness to the nation and beyond.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, efforts have been made to ensure farmers receive their dues promptly, a departure from the prolonged delays they previously faced. This development signifies a positive step towards reddressing long-standing grievances of sugarcane farmers," he remarked.

The Chief Minister emphasized the transformative impact of responsible voting, cautioning against the dire consequences of misplaced ballots.

Drawing attention to the successful construction of the Ramlala temple in Ayodhya, he attributed this milestone to Prime Minister Modi's leadership and vision. Urging support for BJP candidates, the CM underscored PM Modi's commitment to realizing the vision of a developed India.

Reflecting on the past decade, he highlighted the tangible changes witnessed across the nation, emphasizing the pivotal role of individual votes in shaping the country's trajectory.

He warned against the potential ramifications of entrusting wrong governance, citing issues ranging from national security concerns to the plight of farmers.

The Chief Minister highlighted India's transformation from a nation trailing behind to emerging as a global powerhouse. Reflecting on the pivotal role of voters in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the CM attributed India's progress to the public's faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Emphasizing the ongoing metamorphosis of the nation, the CM urged citizens to rally behind the slogan 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,' 'Abki Baar 400 Par.' Encouraging active participation in the electoral process, the CM called upon individuals to vote within the initial three hours of polling and mobilize fellow voters.

During the event, notable attendees included Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, the BJP state president; Union Minister BL Verma; UP government ministers Rakesh Sachan, Baldev Singh Aulakh, and Sanjay Singh Gangwar, along with Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar, BJP's Pilibhit candidate Jitin Prasad, Bareilly candidate Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, and former minister Suresh Rana.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)