Congress Conducts Interviews To Appoint Party Spokesperson In Rajasthan

The candidates were assessed on their understanding of political scenario and issues.

The Congress today conducted interviews to appoint its party spokesperson to take on the BJP in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan.

The candidates were assessed on their understanding of political scenario and issues. They were also asked about the leadership qualities of PCC chief Sachin Pilot and AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

"Interviewers asked me about the qualities of both the leaders. I was also asked whom I personally liked," a candidate told reporters after the interview. The interview was conducted by a two-member panel.

Apart from this, he said, the panel asked about the candidates' political experience, their desire and aspiration to context election, their strategy to counter political rivals.