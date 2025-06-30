Man Befriends Rajasthan Woman, Promises Luxury In Oman, Cops Foil Trafficking Bid

A 35-year-old man living in Muscat, Oman, met an 18-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Churu online. Soon, he befriended her and 'promised' the woman a luxurious life in Oman, but little did she know that the man allegedly plotted to sell her off in the Gulf country. But the cops rescued the woman 30 minutes before she was ready to fly to Oman.

The man, Mohammad Islam, convinced the woman to come to Oman. He helped her obtain a passport and booked her a seat on an Air India flight from Delhi to Muscat. The woman, who was in love with the man, even took Rs 1 lakh cash and jewellery before leaving for Delhi to catch the flight.

Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said the woman is a resident of the Taranagar area in Churu and is a final-year college student. The officer said, "The woman left her house at 8:30 am on Saturday without informing anyone. Her family members were looking for her. They (cops) were informed at 5 pm. When the police started investigating, they found that she was at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. In such a situation, the police sought cooperation from the embassy and the Delhi Police to rescue her. She was ready to board the plane."

"With the help of immigration, the embassy and the Delhi Police, she was found," he added. The District Superintendent of Police said that after receiving the information, the Churu police did not have time to reach Delhi. If the operation had been delayed by half an hour, she would have left for the Gulf.

Police officer, Gaurav Khidiya, said that the accused, Mohammad Islam, is a resident of Mulat, Taranagar. He is married and lives in Oman. He has been there for 10 years, and his wife left him. Islam befriended the woman on social media eight months ago.

The police are now preparing to bring the accused from Oman.