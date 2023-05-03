Congress Chief's Son Gets Poll Body Notice For Remarks Against PM Modi

The Congress has claimed that Priyank Kharge's comment was not made against the Prime Minister.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has been issued a showcause notice by the Election Commission for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling his remarks "abusive" and prima facie, a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Commission said without any response from his side, it will take appropriate action. He has been asked to respond by tomorrow.

Addressing a poll gathering in Karnataka last week, Priyank Kharge had quoted from a speech of the Prime Minister.

"When you (PM Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? 'Do not be afraid. A son of the Banjaras is sitting in Delhi. But if an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?," he had said.

The BJP had been furious, with Mr Kharge's remarks coming on the heels of his father's derogatory comment about the Prime Minister.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said Priyank Kharge is "outdoing" his father Mallikarjun Kharge in "abuse politics".

"Congress leaders are frustrated to see people of Karnataka extending overwhelming support to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Hence Cong leaders have again resorted to abuse Modiji, his family and community," he had tweeted.

The BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging a "smear campaign" against PM Modi.

The Congress has claimed that the comment was not made against the Prime Minister.

"Don't put these words in his mouth. He attacked the parliament member who abused him (and not PM Modi). So, don't put these words into his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi. I am sorry, everywhere this is going on (misquoting) purposely," Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.