- "I gave the idea for the poll. Arvind (Kejriwal) told me that it has been decided, we will announce your name. I said this is done by traditional parties and suggested we should change the process and involve citizens. We got over 22 lakh phone calls within a few days. Not only did they choose me, but they also highlighted what we should do if elected," Bhagwant Mann said.
- "I have won the people's trust twice. They (opposition) have been on this for the past 11 years because they don't have anything else to say about me. Even if I become the Chief Minister, they will say that the government won't last for long," he said.
- Speaking about his anti-alcohol pledge and criticism, Mr Mann said, "I put a stop to their narrative. Even party leaders of Sukhbir Badal are involved in drugs. I don't need their NoC (No-Objection Certificate). At least I wasn't drinking the blood of the people of the state."
- When asked about Charanjit Channi becoming the Punjab Chief Minister, the AAP leader said, "They changed Alibaba, but chaalis chor (40 thieves) is the same."
- "Comedy is a very serious business. And my comedy was not just to induce laughs but also thought-provoking," the comic-turned-politician said when asked whether the electorate will take him seriously, adding, "I raise the issue of cancer, farmers' suicides. I am a two-time MP. Will the people elect someone who just tells jokes?"
"Congress Changed Alibaba, 40 Chor Same": 5 Quotes Of AAP's Bhagwant Mann
