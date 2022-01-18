"Congress Changed Alibaba, 40 Chor Same": 5 Quotes Of AAP's Bhagwant Mann

"I suggested we should change the process and involve citizens. We got over 22 lakh phone calls within a few days," Bhagwant Mann told NDTV.

"I have won the people's trust twice," Bhagwant Mann told NDTV (File)

  1. "I gave the idea for the poll. Arvind (Kejriwal) told me that it has been decided, we will announce your name. I said this is done by traditional parties and suggested we should change the process and involve citizens. We got over 22 lakh phone calls within a few days. Not only did they choose me, but they also highlighted what we should do if elected," Bhagwant Mann said.
  2. "I have won the people's trust twice. They (opposition) have been on this for the past 11 years because they don't have anything else to say about me. Even if I become the Chief Minister, they will say that the government won't last for long," he said.
  3. Speaking about his anti-alcohol pledge and criticism, Mr Mann said, "I put a stop to their narrative. Even party leaders of Sukhbir Badal are involved in drugs. I don't need their NoC (No-Objection Certificate). At least I wasn't drinking the blood of the people of the state."
  4. When asked about Charanjit Channi becoming the Punjab Chief Minister, the AAP leader said, "They changed Alibaba, but chaalis chor (40 thieves) is the same."
  5. "Comedy is a very serious business. And my comedy was not just to induce laughs but also thought-provoking," the comic-turned-politician said when asked whether the electorate will take him seriously, adding, "I raise the issue of cancer, farmers' suicides. I am a two-time MP. Will the people elect someone who just tells jokes?"

