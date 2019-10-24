Congress Candidate Rita Chaudhary Wins Mandawa Bypoll In Rajasthan

Rita Chaudhary defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sushila Sigra.

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary on Thursday won the Mandawa assembly bypoll in Rajasthan by a margin of 33,704 votes.

"I received huge support from women and youth this time and I was sure of my victory," Ms Chaudhary said in Jhunjhunu.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot congratulated Ms Chaudhary on the victory.

