Congress Cancels Lunch For G20 Ambassadors In View Of Pulwama Attack

In view of the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed at least 39 CRPF personnel on Thursday, the Congress has cancelled the lunch it was scheduled to host on Friday for the ambassadors of G20 nations.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the party stood in solidarity with the brave jawans who lost their lives, while strongly condemning such cowardly attacks.

He added that Friday's lunch was cancelled as the Congress party stood in solidarity with the fight against terror.

The former Union minister said the lunch for G20 ambassadors was to be attended by top Congress leaders, including party chief Rahul Gandhi.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.