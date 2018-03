The Congress plenary on Sunday authorsied party President Rahul Gandhi to constitute the Congress Working Committee or CWC. The proposal was adopted with a consensus by raising of hands at the party's 84th plenary session.Taking the proposal, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that in the history of Congress, election to the CWC had been held only about a dozen times.Most of the times it has been left to the Congress president to constitute the CWC. The party's 84th plenary session began in the national capital on Saturday and will conclude today.