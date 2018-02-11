Congress Asks PM Modi To "Personally Supervise" Ops After Sunjwan Attack Heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists today struck at an Army camp in Sunjwan, Jammu, killing two personnel and injuring nine others.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 2 soldiers were killed and 9 people injured in the attack on the Sunjwan Army camp (Reuters) New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "personally supervise" the operation against the terrorists who attacked an Army camp in Jammu.



Heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists today



Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said it was a matter of deep concern that 14 major terror attacks have taken place on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, after the NDA government came to power.



He said there have been 206 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir alone and 382 Army personnel were killed in the last four years.



Fourteen soldiers have been killed in the last 31 days, he said.



"We appeal to the Prime Minister, whichever part of the world he is, to personally supervise the operation and ensure that these terrorists are gunned down and give the armed forces every possible help in this regard," Mr Surjewala told reporters.



PM Modi is currently on a three-nation visit to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.



Mr Surjewala also recalled how PM Modi, as the then chief minister of Gujarat, had hit out at the UPA government even as anti-terror operations were underway during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.



"Like Modiji, we will not make any political comment. We are with the government and the Army," he said.



The Congress on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "personally supervise" the operation against the terrorists who attacked an Army camp in Jammu.Heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists today struck at an Army camp in Sunjwan , Jammu, killing two personnel and injuring nine others.Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said it was a matter of deep concern that 14 major terror attacks have taken place on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, after the NDA government came to power.He said there have been 206 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir alone and 382 Army personnel were killed in the last four years.Fourteen soldiers have been killed in the last 31 days, he said."We appeal to the Prime Minister, whichever part of the world he is, to personally supervise the operation and ensure that these terrorists are gunned down and give the armed forces every possible help in this regard," Mr Surjewala told reporters.PM Modi is currently on a three-nation visit to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Mr Surjewala also recalled how PM Modi, as the then chief minister of Gujarat, had hit out at the UPA government even as anti-terror operations were underway during the 2008 Mumbai attacks."Like Modiji, we will not make any political comment. We are with the government and the Army," he said.