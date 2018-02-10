Soldier Killed, 6 Injured In Terror Attack On Army Camp In Jammu: 10 Points

The terrorists have been located, the Army said, and the operation is underway.
Sunjuwan, Jammu: Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have carried out an attack at the Sunjuwan Army camp in the heart of Jammu city. One soldier has been killed and six others injured in the operation which is still on. The Army said the terrorists had managed to enter the family quarters in the camp and the attack had been contained. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the Jammu and Kashmir police chief SP Vaid who briefed him about the situation. The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, Mr Singh's office later tweeted.
Here are 10 points on the developing story:
The sentry post at the army camp had noticed some suspicious movement around 4.55 am. When the sentry bunker was fired upon, the soldiers retaliated. After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists entered the complex, an Army statement said.
The terrorists reportedly used the rear end to enter the camp. It is believed to be a fidayeen (suicide) attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, police said. "It's not clear how they managed to do that," a senior police officer said.
The residential quarters housed women and children as well. The injured include the daughter of a junior army officer who had come to visit her father during school holidays. All the families have been evacuated. Schools within 500 metres of the camp have been asked to stay closed.
At least two terrorists are reported to be involved in the attack. Sources said the Army was going from room to room to pin down the terrorists holed up inside the Junior Commissioned Officers' residential building.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her anguish over the terror attack. "Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in #Sunjwan today. My heart goes out to the injured and their families," she wrote on Twitter.
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack and tweeted, "News from Jammu & the encounter in #Sunjwan is extremely disturbing. Hoping for an end to the encounter without any loss of life among the security forces & their families."
There was information about possible attacks in the state, and security forces were on high alert. The focus was on the Valley, particularly south Kashmir, but they chose Jammu, police said.
The terrorists seem prepared for a long haul, the Army added, and it may take long to flush them out as there are many residential pockets around the camp and the forces don't want any collateral damage in the operation.
Suicide attackers had targeted the same army station in 2003. Twelve soldiers had lost their lives and seven others were injured.
This is the second such suicide attack by Jaish terrorists this year. Five security personnel were killed when a group of Jaish terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training centre in Pulwama on January 1.