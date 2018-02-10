Soldier Killed, 6 Injured In Terror Attack On Army Camp In Jammu: 10 Points

The terrorists have been located, the Army said, and the operation is underway.

Sunjuwan, Jammu: Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have carried out an attack at the Sunjuwan Army camp in the heart of Jammu city. One soldier has been killed and six others injured in the operation which is still on. The Army said the terrorists had managed to enter the family quarters in the camp and the attack had been contained. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the Jammu and Kashmir police chief SP Vaid who briefed him about the situation. The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, Mr Singh's office later tweeted.