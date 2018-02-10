Terror Attack At Army Camp In Jammu: Updates

Sunjawan Army camp attack: Terrorists attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu early on Saturday.



13:12 (IST) "These repeated attacks on army installations and violations on LoC and the International Border need to stop," Congress leader Manish Tewari said. 13:11 (IST) "Pakistan needs to stop these attacks if they want to maintain ties. War will bring things down for both nations. Pakistan must quit terrorism," former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said. 13:06 (IST) Schools near the Sunjuwan Army camp have been asked to stay closed. 12:47 (IST) BJP members raise anti-Pakistan slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. 12:40 (IST) The Army has confirmed that one soldier has been killed and six people have been injured. 12:15 (IST) "Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in #Sunjwan today. My heart goes out to the injured & their families," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

12:09 (IST) Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and took stock of the situation.

Terrorists attacked an Army camp in Jammu early this morning killing a solider and injuring six others, according to the Army. At least two terrorists opened fire at the Sunjuwan Army camp where family quarters are located. A joint operation by the Army and the police is underway. Police said Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are believed to be behind the attack. The Army said the attack has been contained. Terrorists had attacked the same camp in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured then before the two terrorists were neutralised.