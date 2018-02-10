Terrorists Attack Army Camp In Jammu, Soldier, Daughter Injured The firing has stopped and the area has been cordoned off

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police have launched a search operation. Jammu: At least two terrorists stormed the family quarters at Sunjawan Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir early this morning and fired indiscriminately injuring a hawaldar and his daughter, police sources. The firing has stopped and the area has been cordoned off. Schools within 500 metres of the camp have been asked to remain closed by the district administration.



It is believed to be a fidayeen attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, the first such attack in Jammu this year, police sources said. The military station, spread over many acres, lies in the heart of Jammu. It has residential quarters as well as schools inside. The terrorists used the rear side to enter the camp.



"Around 4.55 am, suspicious movement was noticed, and the sentri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters. The operation is on," Jammu Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



The station was attacked about 10 years ago and many jawans were killed then.



"It's not clear how many terrorists entered the camp and how did they manage to do that," a senior police officer said.



More details are awaited.





At least two terrorists stormed the family quarters at Sunjawan Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir early this morning and fired indiscriminately injuring a hawaldar and his daughter, police sources. The firing has stopped and the area has been cordoned off. Schools within 500 metres of the camp have been asked to remain closed by the district administration.It is believed to be a fidayeen attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, the first such attack in Jammu this year, police sources said. The military station, spread over many acres, lies in the heart of Jammu. It has residential quarters as well as schools inside. The terrorists used the rear side to enter the camp."Around 4.55 am, suspicious movement was noticed, and the sentri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters. The operation is on," Jammu Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.The station was attacked about 10 years ago and many jawans were killed then. "It's not clear how many terrorists entered the camp and how did they manage to do that," a senior police officer said.More details are awaited.