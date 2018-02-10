Terrorists Attack Army Camp In Jammu, Soldier, Daughter Injured

It is believed to be a fidayeen attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, the first such attack in Jammu this year, police sources said. The military station, spread over many acres, lies in the heart of Jammu. It has residential quarters as well as schools inside. The terrorists used the rear side to enter the camp.
"Around 4.55 am, suspicious movement was noticed, and the sentri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters. The operation is on," Jammu Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The station was attacked about 10 years ago and many jawans were killed then.
More details are awaited.