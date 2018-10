Three terrorists were killed in Baramulla earlier in the day. (Representational)

An army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was attacked with a grenade launcher today, the police said.

The attack was followed by firing at the army camp in Shadimarg, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

"There has been a UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launchers) attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama," a police official said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties so far, news agency PTI reported.

More details are awaited.