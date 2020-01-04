Congress' Alka Lamba Slams Pak PM Imran Khan Over Attack On Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Alka Lamba also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is "silent" (File)

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Saturday attacked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community after a mob threw stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

"The religious sentiments of the Sikh community have been deeply hurt. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should stop such activities. Also, India will not tolerate such attacks on minorities," Ms Lamba told ANI.

Talking about the march launched by the Congress from Teen Murti to Pakistan High Commission here to extend support to the Sikh community and condemn the stone threw at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, Ms Lamba said, "We want to send a strong message to Pakistan that they have to protect minorities living there."

The Congress leader also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is "silent" over the issue.

"We are upset that Prime Minister Modi went to Pakistan without an invitation...He gave a shawl... went to marriages and came back after eating biryani. But after such a big tragedy happened in Pakistan, where is he? He is silent. Only Congress is here to condemn the attack and to support religious minorities," she added.

An angry group of local residents threw stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who kidnapped a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.