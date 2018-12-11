Confident Of A Congress Government In Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot credited Rahul Gandhi for the party's good performance in the five states

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that he was confident that his party would form the government in Rajasthan. The decision on the chief minister's post would be taken by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), Mr Gehlot added.

He also credited Mr Gandhi for the party's good performance in all the five states, including Rajasthan.

"We are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority and will for its government in Rajasthan," Mr Gehlot told news agency Press Trust of India.

He said Mr Gandhi raised key issues concerning the people because of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "graph came down".

He also said that Mr Gandhi first cornered PM Modi and Amit Shah, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in Gujarat and played issue-based politics.

The senior Congress leader said his party benefitted as Mr Gandhi raised issues concerning price increases, the farmers and the Rafale deal on which PM Modi and the BJP did not have answers.

