Confident Of India Becoming World Leader By 2047: Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Monday said he was confident that India would be a world leader in all respects by 2047 due to the youth dividend, according to a statement.

Addressing the 'National Youth Conclave 2023' here, referred to the start-up boom in the country as a testament to the entrepreneurial temperament of the youth in recent years.

The conclave was hosted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) in association with the Smart Cities Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the aegis of India's G20 presidency.

The event brought together young minds to deliberate on the U20 and Y20 priority areas and foster bright leaders of tomorrow, the statement said.

Commending the combined efforts of Smart Cities Mission, National Institute of Urban Affairs and Yuva Shakti for organising National Youth Conclave 2023, Mr Puri said he was confident that India would be a world leader in all respects by 2047 due to the youth dividend.

Earlier in the day, MoS of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Kaushal Kishore highlighted the need to work towards a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' while emphasising the strength of our 'Yuvashakti' as one of the most important contributors to the nation's growth story.

