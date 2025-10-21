The Hidden Talents Of World Leaders: Music, Comedy And Sports

World leaders are often seen as serious individuals guiding their nations, but many have interesting and unexpected pasts that reveal a more relatable side. From being musicians to pursuing unusual hobbies, their personal stories offer a unique glimpse into their lives before entering politics. Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who also makes history as the country's first female prime minister, was once a fan of heavy metal music and played drums. She joins a list of leaders with unconventional beginnings, showing that even the most powerful figures have had unique skills and experiences in the past.

Here are some prominent world leaders who had unique jobs or hobbies in their past:

Sanae Takaichi

Sanae Takaichi played drums and piano in her youth and was an avid heavy-metal fan. She also had a keen interest in motorcycles and owned a Kawasaki Z400GP. But according to CNN, Takaichi gave up her beloved motorcycle after becoming a lawmaker in 1993 at age 32, reportedly to avoid accidents that could hinder her work.

Dr Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, who led the nation for a decade, had a distinguished academic career before entering public service. He served as a senior lecturer and later as a professor of economics at the Delhi School of Economics, establishing himself as a respected economist.

Ehud Barak

According to EBSCO Information Services, Ehud Barak, Israel's most-decorated soldier, served 35 years in the Israel Defense Forces, leading the elite Sayeret Matkal and later becoming Chief of the General Staff (1991–1995). As reported by the Times of Israel, he transitioned into politics and served as Israel's 10th Prime Minister from 1999 to 2001.

Imran Khan

Before entering politics, Imran Khan was a celebrated international cricketer and captain of Pakistan's national team. He led Pakistan to its first-ever Cricket World Cup victory in 1992, earning global recognition for his outstanding sports career before founding his political party and becoming Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Angela Merkel

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel earned a doctorate in quantum chemistry in 1986 and worked as a research scientist at the Central Institute for Physical Chemistry in East Berlin before entering politics.

Volodymyr Zelensky

According to NPR, Volodymyr Zelensky served as an entertainer before rising to become Ukraine's president in 2019. He co-founded the comedy production company Kvartal 95 and starred in the hit TV series 'Servant of the People' (2015-2019), where he played a high school teacher who unexpectedly becomes the nation's leader.

Winston Churchill

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill took up painting around the age of 40, shortly after the Gallipoli disaster and a deep bout of depression. What began as a therapeutic hobby grew into a meaningful pursuit: over the next forty years, he completed more than 500 paintings, using art as a means to cope with stress and renew his inner strength.

Joe Biden

According to Washington Post, Before entering politics, Joe Biden worked as a lifeguard at the Prices Run Pool in Wilmington, Delaware, during the summer of 1962, earning valuable insights on race and society.

Emmanuel Macron

Former French President Emmanuel Macron pursued an early interest in drama and poetry during his high school years, and famously began a relationship with his 39-year-old drama teacher, Brigitte Macron, while he was just 15. The two collaborated on a school play and eventually married in 2007.

Barack Obama

According to Voice of America, Former US President Barack Obama took his first job at age 16, working as an ice-cream scooper at a Baskin-Robbins shop in Honolulu. He later said that the job taught him "responsibility, hard work and balancing school with a job," even though he admitted the stiff ice-cream tubs were "brutal on the wrists."

Vladimir Putin

According to BBC, President of Russia Vladimir Putin served as an officer in the Soviet Union's intelligence agency, the KGB, for 15 years, including a posting in Dresden, East Germany when it was part of the Eastern Bloc. He is also an avid judoka, having trained in judo and sambo from a young age and later attained a high-rank black belt.