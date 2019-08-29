"Pakistan Should Behave Like Normal Neighbour, Not Push Terrorists": Centre

The Centre denounced what it called "irresponsible statements" by Pak leaders on Jammu and Kashmir

The government today denounced what it called "irresponsible statements" by Pakistani leaders and said a Pakistani minister's letter to the UN on Jammu and Kashmir - which became controversial because it referred to comments by Rahul Gandhi and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar -- was "not worth the paper it was written on".

"We condemn the irresponsible remarks and tweets by Pakistani leaders on matters internal to India," said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, referring to comments by Pakistani ministers making threats following the government's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories.

He also said Pakistan had informed New Delhi about its Ghaznavi missile test today.

Responding to a high alert sounded in ports in Gujarat on the possibility of Pakistani commandos infiltrating into Indian waters in an attempt to cause communal trouble or carry out a terror attack in Gujarat, Mr Kumar said the government had received information on infiltration by terrorists.

"Pakistan should behave like a normal neighbour, do normal talk, normal trade...This is not something that is happening from Pakistan. We would like them to behave like normal neighbours do, not push terrorists in the neighbouring country," he said.

On the letter written by Pakistani minister Shireen Mazari to the UN on Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Kumar said: "Frankly, we don't want to lend credence to the letter by reacting to it."

The letter quoted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has saying things were "not right" in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under a security lockdown since August 4 to avoid any backlash over the centre's changes.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had asserted that "there is no room for Pakistan to interfere in Kashmir" and the violence in Jammu and Kashmir is being "instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world." The ruling BJP had attacked him for making statements that had been seized by Pakistan for its propaganda.

