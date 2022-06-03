'Concerned About Rise In Cases': Centre Writes To 5 States

Concerned due to a slight upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to five states that are "reporting a higher contribution to India's cases".

The states that the Centre believes possibly have a localized spread of the infection include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic ... It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of infection," Rajesh Bhushan wrote.

He added that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would continue to prove the support required of it in this collective effort.