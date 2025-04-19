"Completely Reject": BJP Distances Itself From MPs' Remarks On Judiciary

The denial from the BJP was firm and unequivocal. The ruling party at the Centre underlined that it respects the judiciary, and that the provocative comments made by its MPs - Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma - against the Supreme Court have nothing to do with the BJP.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it ever support such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements," said JP Nadda in a late-night post on X.

Nishikant Dubey, an MP from Godda in Jharkhand, had said the Supreme Court is "responsible for inciting religious wars in the country". The MP did not stop there, arguing that the "Supreme Court is going beyond its limits".

"If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut down," argued Mr Dubey.

Another MP, Dinesh Sharma, citing the Constitution, declared "no one can direct the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha".

The party chief said the MPs and everyone else has been told not to not to make such comments, adding that "judiciary is an integral part of our democracy".

"Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because as a party we believe that all the courts of the country including the Supreme Court are an integral part of our democracy and are the strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution. I have instructed both of them and everyone else not to make such statements," said Mr Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister

The BJP MPs' sharp remarks come days after the Supreme Court order in a Tamil Nadu case, in which it ruled that Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal and arbitrary". The Supreme Court bench set a three-month deadline for Presidential and gubernatorial assent to Bills passed by the legislature for the second time. The top court further underlined that it would be prudent for the President to refer Bills with constitutional questions to the Supreme Court.

The comments also come amid the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over several petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Centre had assured the Supreme Court during the hearing held on April 17 that it would not denotify any 'Waqf-by-user' provision and would not include any non-Muslim members in the Board. The assurance came a day after the top court said it will consider staying those parts of the law.

Condemning Mr Dubey's remarks, the Congress said the "Supreme Court is being targeted".

"Efforts are being made to weaken the Supreme Court. Different voices are deliberately coming up and the Supreme Court is being targeted. There is the issue of electoral bonds, the issue of Waqf has come up, the issue of Election Commission is about to come," said Congress' Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in charge of communication.