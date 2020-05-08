Case Filed Against LG Polymers Over Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy

Case Filed Against LG Polymers Over Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy

Visakhapatnam:

An FIR has been registered against LG Polymers in connection with the gas leakage incident in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday in which 11 people were killed.

The FIR has been registered at Gopalapatnam Police Station under Sections 278, 284, 285, 337, 338, 304-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made till now.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to the families of those who died in the gas leak incident.

