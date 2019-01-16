Complaint Against Sikkim Chief Minister For Alleged Derogatory Remark

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling allegedly made the comments during a public meeting

With assembly elections in Sikkim only a few months away, Nari Shakti, the women's wing of the main opposition party in the state, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Pawan Chamling for alleged derogatory statements against women.

The complaint was filed for allegedly "insulting the modesty of women and making derogatory speeches and trying to cause disharmony within various communities in Sikkim and other parts of India".

The SKM alleged the chief minister made the remarks while addressing a meeting of people belonging to Scheduled Castes on December 5 in Gangtok.

"The CM commented on the monthly menstrual cycle of women in a disrespectful manner and called them untouchable during periods," the complaint letter said.

The opposition in Sikkim is trying to unite ahead of the elections. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha president PS Golay and Hamro Sikkim Party leader Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday broke the ice between the two parties, paving the way for a possible alliance against the ruling Sikkim Democratic Party in the state and national elections.