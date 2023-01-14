Community Fishing Banned In Kaziranga National Park Ahead Of Magh Bihu

Community fishing, which is an integral part of the upcoming Magh Bihu festival, will not be allowed inside the Kaziranga National Park this year. The Golaghat district administration today issued an order under section 144 of CrPC banning community fishing in Kaziranga.

"Illegal entry and community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands in the Kaziranga National Park under Golaghat district is prohibited with immediate effect," the order stated.

During the Magh Bihu festival every year, a huge number of people participate in community fishing.

The 430 sq km Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known globally for its one-horned rhinos. It is also home to tigers, elephants, deer, wild boars and several bird species.

Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, is a festival marking the end of the harvesting season.

Community fishing is an integral part of Magh Bihu festivities in Assam.

"People in large numbers from different parts of the state/district enter Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands under the garb of tradition in Magh Bihu," the order stated.

The order also said that the congregation of a huge number of people during the community fishing may lead to traffic congestion on the National Highway-715.