Communal Tension In Jaipur As Mob Kills Man Due To Misunderstanding: Police

Strict action will be taken against the accused, the police said (Representational)

Communal tension erupted in Jaipur's Ramganj and its surrounding areas after a man died after he was allegedly beaten by a mob following an accident involving two motorcycles, the police said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

Two motorcycles collided in Subhash Chowk after which a group of men present there thrashed two bystanders, mistaking them for being responsible for the accident, he said

“After the accident, an unfortunate incident of road rage occurred in which two men, who stopped to see what had happened, were thrashed by a group of people,” Mr Joseph told reporters.

“One of the two died. An FIR has been registered after which we have detained several people involved. The situation is normal now and complete peace will be restored soon,” he added.

Another police official said the accused live in the Subhash Chowk area while the victim was from the city's Ramganj area. Both the localities are in the walled city of Jaipur.

Nearly a dozen suspects have been detained in connection with the incident that took place late Friday night. The situation was under control after additional forces were deployed, they said.

The situation is under control and forces, including the Special Task Force (STF), have been deployed in adequate numbers, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said, adding that drones are being used to monitor the area.

“Strict action as per the law will be taken against the accused,” he said.

Several shops in the Muslim-dominated areas remained shut and the family of the victim and locals gathered to demand action against the accused people.

The situation, however, did not worsen after the quick rounding up of the accused and deployment of the forces in the area, the police said.