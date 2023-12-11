'Communal Colour Unwarranted': BJP MP On Rajya Sabha Timing Change

"Any type of communal colour' to constitutional correction is unwarranted."

Amid claims by some that the Rajya Sabha's decision to change its timings on Fridays would impact Muslims who offer special prayers that day, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said giving any type of "communal colour" to a "constitutional correction" is unwarranted.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday had said the time of the post-lunch session of the House has been changed to 2 pm from 2.30 pm on Fridays in line with the Lok Sabha schedule.

Tiruchi Siva of the DMK had pointed out the change of time printed on the business schedule of the day and wanted to know the reason.

The chairman had said the time was changed by him during the last session itself as the afternoon session in the Lok Sabha starts at 2 pm.

DMK member M M Abdullah had pointed out that the 2.30 pm time for post-lunch session was kept so that Muslim members could offer prayers on Friday.

Asked about the issue, Mr Naqvi said India's Constitution and its preamble of secularism do not allow for any special concession to any religion or faith by the government or Parliament.

There is no restriction on 'Namaz', only extra and special break has been removed, the former Rajya Sabha member said.

"Any type of communal colour' to constitutional correction is unwarranted," the former minority affairs minister said.

