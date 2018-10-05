Comic In Sex Harassment Row Blames Snapchat, Says He Was 'Entitled Shit'

Utsav Chakraborty denied asking an underage person for nude photos

Stand-up comic Utsav Chakraborty went from defensive and defiant to apologetic in a Twitter rant after being accused of sexual harassment by several women on social media. He denied asking an underage person for nude photos but admitted that "getting nudes from a person was an instant rush". And he blamed messaging app Snapchat.

Chakraborty, a YouTuber once associated with comedy collective AIB, has been accused of sending sexually explicit photos, including those of his genitals, to women and girls. The allegations exploded as part of a Twitter thread yesterday on the rowdy conduct of a group of Indian men on a cruise liner last month. The Mumbai police has said it will investigate "on priority", while AIB delisted every video featuring Chakraborty on its channels.

"Snapchat was the worst thing to happen to me," he said, at a stage when he was dealing with an "acute" attention deficit mind.

"Some nice people did send me nudes there and I started assuming that everyone was that forthcoming and open to sexting. That was the worst thought that I could have had. But I did," he posted. In his head, Chakraborty said, it was just "plain sexting".

Somewhere, the lines of consent and information blurred, he wrote, describing himself as an "entitled piece of shit".

A screenshot of a deleted tweet by Utsav Chakraborty

In his earliest response to the barrage of allegations, Chakraborty had tweeted that the "whole thing needs a lot of patience, and an incredible amount of context".

Later, he said there was "more to what is being said", and apologised for his "scary truth".

His timeline morphed into a bizarre confessional.

Another tweet by Utsav that he has deleted

Utsav has deleted several of his earlier tweets

He said his biggest concern till day is to figure out how to pay for his "weekly injections" for medical issues that he says he has to "deal with for life".

Then he said "to use my illness as a crutch is stupid".