Combat Air Patrols Flown By Air Force Over Arunachal Explained: 5 Facts

CAPs, short for combat air patrols, refer to fighter jets flying on a predetermined flight path and checking for enemy air activity along the flight path.

The fighter jets on CAPs may be allowed to shoot down aircraft identified as hostile if they think they are under threat inside their own airspace or if they are fired upon.

Combat air patrols are flown in formation of two, four or more fighter jets.

Fighter jets on CAPs may get guidance from ground controllers and airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C) to intercept hostile aircraft in the best possible way.